2 Small-Cap Gaming Stocks With Double-Digit Growth 

May 12, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on MarketBeat



Two Gaming Stocks With Secular Tailwinds To Drive Them

With the legalization of online gaming slowly spreading across the U.S. gaming stocks like Draft Kings (NASDAQ: DKNG) have been getting all the attention. While Draft Kings is the hottest thing in U.S. digital sports betting it is not the only gaming stock on the market. The two we are highlighting today have well-established businesses that are both growing at double-digits and with increasing leverage to boot. On the one hand is a play on mobile and mobile gaming while on the other a play on international markets, sports betting, and the lottery. If you are a small-cap investor looking for an entry into the world of games, gambling, and gaming one of these is sure to fit the bill.

Playtika Revenue Surges On Broad Demand

Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is an Israel-based mobile gaming company with four lucrative revenue streams. The company just reported its Q1 results and the company posted double-digit gains in all of them. On the top line, the company’s revenue grew nearly 20% to $638.9 million or roughly 1000 basis points better than expected. The company’s strongest segments are Solitaire Grand Harvest and Board Kings which grew 60% and 57% respectively. The other segments of note, Bingo Blitz and Casual Games grew by 40% and 30% to help drive a 39% increase in adjusted income. Share prices are down, however, because GAAP earnings missed the consensus estimate.

Looking forward, the company is expecting the strength to continue and guided full-year 2021 outlook higher because of it. The new guidance is not only above the previous guidance but also the analyst's consensus and we feel it may be too low. After sampling Solitaire Grand Harvest our gamers say they’ll probably play it again. It may take a little time for the market to come back around but this stock should see a new all-time high by the end of the fiscal year.

“Our business displayed excellent momentum in the first quarter, and we experienced strong performance across all parts of our company,” said Craig Abrahams, President, and Chief Financial Officer. “We continue to innovate within our portfolio of game franchises and delivered excellent organic revenue growth with over 40% Adjusted EBITDA margins in the quarter. We are pleased to be able to increase our financial outlook for the year, particularly of the target milestone of delivering $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA for 2021.”





International Game Technology Hits The Jackpot

International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT) is a horse of a different color, operating as a Lottery and gaming services business. The lottery end of the business is carrying the company right now, up 48% YOY, but we expect to see gaming rebound smartly by the end of the year. The gaming segment, which services the casino and sports betting industry, saw its revenue decline by 14% YOY but far less than the analysts were expecting. In total, the company earned $1.01 billion in the first quarter or up 24% over last year and fully 1500 basis points better than the consensus.

The revenue strength was felt all the way through to the bottom line as well. Margins not only improved but nearly doubled to drive a solid beat on the bottom line. The GAAP $0.44 in earnings beat the consensus by $0.51 and reversed an expected loss. The money is being put to good use paying down debt and improving balance sheet leverage which is another plus for this business. At the end of the Q1 period debt was down a quarter billion to just over $7.0 billion with leverage down a full multiple to 5.4X earnings.

Shares of IGT surged more than 16% on the news to set a new 3-year high. The move is accompanied by strong signals in the indicators on both the daily and weekly charts. The indicators signals suggest a strong shift in momentum is in process and it is one that has room to run. In our view, this stock could easily be retesting the 2018 high near $30 by the end of the calendar year.





Featured Article: Float