Chick-fil-A is Facing a Sauce Shortage, and People Are Losing Their Minds

Drive-thru lines are about to get even longer than normal.
Image credit: Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As if gas shortages on the East Coast this week weren't enough, Chick-fil-A has some rather devastating news for its devoted consumers.

The chain announced on Wednesday that it's facing shortages of its beloved Chick-fil-A sauce due to supply chain disruptions facing restaurants nationwide. "Due to industrywide supply chain shortages, some items, like sauces, may be unavailable," the company said in a statement. "We apologize in advance for any inconvenience."

As a result, Chick-fil-A will be limiting each customer to one sauce per entree, two sauces per meal and three sauces per 30-count chicken nuggets, the chain said in an email to customers.

Naturally, the masses who have created a cult-like love around Chick-fil-A's beloved sauce took to the internet to air their grievances.

The supply chain shortages facing Chick-fil-A are not unique, as the pandemic continues to disrupt shipping times, costs and demand for product.

Thankfully, however, shortages and higher chicken prices have not yet seemed to affect the fast food titan as they've affected rival chains like KFC.

Some customers have already reported massive drive-thru lines as hopeful customers rush to get their hands on their beloved dipping sauce before it's seemingly gone.

Look like things are about to get fowl in the chicken chain wars. 

