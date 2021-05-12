Chick-fil-A is Facing a Sauce Shortage, and People Are Losing Their Minds

May 12, 2021 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As if gas shortages on the East Coast this week weren't enough, has some rather devastating news for its devoted consumers.

The chain announced on Wednesday that it's facing shortages of its beloved Chick-fil-A sauce due to supply chain disruptions facing restaurants nationwide. "Due to industrywide supply chain shortages, some items, like sauces, may be unavailable," the company said in a statement. "We apologize in advance for any inconvenience."

As a result, Chick-fil-A will be limiting each customer to one sauce per entree, two sauces per meal and three sauces per 30-count nuggets, the chain said in an email to customers.

Naturally, the masses who have created a cult-like love around Chick-fil-A's beloved sauce took to the internet to air their grievances.

Screw the gas shortage…Chick-fil-A running out of sauce is the REAL reason to start panicking #ChickfilA #GasShortage2021 #chickfilashortage2021 — Matt Ansini (@matt_ansini) May 12, 2021

Gas shortage and Chick-fil-A sauce shortage?! Wtf is going on America?! — Elaine (@eronau1) May 12, 2021

First, the markets started to slide.



Then inflation.



Then lumber reached ATH.



Then oil pipelines are hacked and a shortage begins.



And now you’re telling me Chick-fil-A is out of sauce?????



This is blasphemy. — John Casey (@JohnCaseyGA) May 12, 2021

Gas shortage is one thing, but a Chick Fil A shortage is unacceptable — 21MJB24 (@21MJB24) May 12, 2021

The world is ending if there is a chick fil a sauce shortage — Brandon Burgess (@BrandonBurg42) May 12, 2021

Now these supply lines are affecting my @ChickfilA sauces!!!

Awwwwwww hell nah!

This needs to get fixed NOW.

Forget the gas lines! Fix this NOW! — Carl Dukes (@putemupcdukes) May 12, 2021

Now there’s a shortage on Chick-Fil-A sauces. Smh



This is too much. — PurposeDr!ven»✨ (@BornTaLEAD) May 12, 2021

The supply chain shortages facing Chick-fil-A are not unique, as the pandemic continues to disrupt shipping times, costs and demand for product.

Thankfully, however, shortages and higher chicken prices have not yet seemed to affect the titan as they've affected rival chains like KFC.

Some customers have already reported massive drive-thru lines as hopeful customers rush to get their hands on their beloved dipping sauce before it's seemingly gone.

the chick-fil-a sauce shortages have begun. pic.twitter.com/CcOVUTU1WR — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) May 12, 2021

Look like things are about to get fowl in the chicken chain wars.