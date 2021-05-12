News and Trends

Elon Musk's Girlfriend Grimes Says She Had a Panic Attack After Appearing on 'Saturday Night Live'

In 2012, The singer revealed she battled and beat stage fright.
Next Article
Elon Musk's Girlfriend Grimes Says She Had a Panic Attack After Appearing on 'Saturday Night Live'
Image credit: NBC | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It was no laughing matter for Elon Musk’s girlfriend Grimes who posted on Instagram that she was hospitalized after making a small cameo appearance in one of the show’s sketches. 

Grimes appeared as Princess Peach, opposite Musk’s Nintendo character, Wario.

Musk made his debut as host of the legendary comedy show during the episode that aired on May 8.

"Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary and I suppose it’s a good time to start therapy," she shared.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by

The post included photos of her and a costumed Miley Cyrus, who appeared as the show’s musical guest.

"But nonetheless - wowwwww @mileycyrus is good live and so chill!" Grimes wrote in the Instagram post. "So grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as princess peach and so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it."

The 33-year old singer says her panic attack happened on Monday, suggesting it may not be related to her performance on the show, according to Fox News. Grimes did not say what triggered the episode.

In a 2012 interview with Dazed Magazine, the musician revealed that she had battled stage freight throughout the first year of her musical career.

Related: Dogecoin Takes a Dive After Elon Musk's 'Saturday Night Live' Appearance

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Marketing Books
Use code MARKET2021 through 4/24/21 to save on 12 marketing books for entrepreneurs that are recommended by entrepreneurs:
  • Digital Marketing Handbook
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • And more
Save Today
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Chick-fil-A is Facing a Sauce Shortage, and People Are Losing Their Minds

News and Trends

New York City Launches $25 Million Recovery Program to Support Artists and Performers

News and Trends

Ellen DeGeneres to Leave Talk Show After 19 Seasons: 'I'm So Proud of What This Show Stood For'