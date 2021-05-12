Elon Musk's Girlfriend Grimes Says She Had a Panic Attack After Appearing on 'Saturday Night Live'

May 12, 2021 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It was no laughing matter for ’s girlfriend who posted on Instagram that she was hospitalized after making a small cameo appearance in one of the show’s sketches.

Grimes appeared as Princess Peach, opposite Musk’s Nintendo character, Wario.

Musk made his debut as host of the legendary comedy show during the episode that aired on May 8.

"Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary and I suppose it’s a good time to start therapy," she shared.

The post included photos of her and a costumed Miley Cyrus, who appeared as the show’s musical guest.

"But nonetheless - wowwwww @mileycyrus is good live and so chill!" Grimes wrote in the Instagram post. "So grateful to the team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as princess peach and so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it."

The 33-year old singer says her panic attack happened on Monday, suggesting it may not be related to her performance on the show, according to Fox News. Grimes did not say what triggered the episode.

In a 2012 interview with Dazed Magazine, the musician revealed that she had battled stage freight throughout the first year of her musical career.

Related: Dogecoin Takes a Dive After Elon Musk's 'Saturday Night Live' Appearance