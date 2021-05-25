Free Webinar | June 15 Think Faster and Learn More, with World-Renowned Brain Coach Jim Kwik

Brain Science

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Do you, almost from muscle memory, reach for your phone as soon as you wake up? Well you’re not alone, but Jim Kwik, a world-renowned brain coach and the June cover star of Entrepreneur magazine, wants you to break this habit and here’s why: Using your phone as soon as you wake up is not only a distraction in the moment, but can cause distractions throughout your day. 

So how can you train your brain to skip the need for digital distractions first thing in the morning? Kwik has all the answers and he’ll share them during this webinar. But that’s not all! He wants to help you train your brain in more ways than one so you can seize your day, every day. When you join us for this webinar, Kwik will also teach you 

- Techniques for retaining important names and faces in business
- How to remember speeches and sales scripts
- 10 key ways you can “upgrade your brain,” including incorporating certain brain foods into your diet, exercising, and more

Jim Kwik, his real name, is a leader in brain performance, mental fitness and memory improvement. He is CEO of Kwik Learning, the premiere online accelerated learning academy with students in 195 countries. His clients include Google, Virgin, Nike, Zappos, Wordpress, Cleveland Clinic, SpaceX, Caltech, Harvard and Singularity University. Kwik is the author of the NY Times and #1 WSJ bestseller: “Limitless - Upgrade Your Brain, Learn Anything Faster, Unlock Your Exceptional Life.” He is the host of the acclaimed “Kwik Brain” podcast, which is consistently the top educational training show on iTunes. His mission: No brain left behind.

