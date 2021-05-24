JetBlue Founder Launches Airline With $39 Flights

May 24, 2021 2 min read

As the pandemic begins to wind down in the U.S., travel restrictions are being lifted and many are eager to begin setting out again.

With demand on the rise, it’s no surprise that companies are doubling down on enticements. Enter Breeze Airways, a new discount airline that literally and figuratively takes off on May 27 and has already begun selling tickets.

Breeze is the latest business endeavor from JetBlue founder David Neeleman, marking the fifth airline that he’s started, following Azul, JetBlue, Westjet and Morris Air.

Fares begin at $39, per the company’s website, and all flights will be nonstop and depart from 16 different U.S. cities with 39 different routes.

The aim is to fly between U.S. cities in underserved routes at a low cost, with the company itself saying in a statement that it aims to merge “technology with kindness”.

“A staggering 95% of Breeze routes currently have no airline serving them nonstop,” Neeleman added in the statement. “With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24 months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly."

When Breeze takes flight later this week, it will at first operate out of our main airports in Tampa, FL; Charleston, SC; Norfolk, VA; and New Orleans. “There are so many city pairs needing nonstop service around the country, we have a further 100 cities under consideration,” Neeleman teased. “Flying nonstop, Breeze will get you there in half the time, but also for about half the price.”

Breeze Airways won't charge cancellation or change fees, and passengers will automativally earn "Breezepoints" on each flight, almost as if one is being auto-enrolled in a rewards membership.

Remaining destinations will continue to be added to the airline's website through July 2021.

