Free Webinar | June 17: Supporting Black-Owned Businesses

May 25, 2021 1 min read

While the coronavirus pandemic has impacted all small businesses, it hasn’t affected everyone equally. Research from the State of Small Business Report reveals that Black-owned small businesses have faced higher closure rates, and lower sales than non-minority businesses.

In this panel, small business owners will join Irene Walker from Elevate to discuss how digital tools and personalized ads have given businesses the ability to thrive in the pandemic. The panel will also provide the audience with actionable takeaways on things they can do to help their businesses and walk away inspired.

