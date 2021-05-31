Pizza

Is This Steel Pizza Stone a $1 Million Idea? Kickstarter Says Yes.

With more than 10,000 backers, the Misen Oven Steel promises more accurate temperatures and therefore better food.
Image credit: Misen

Home cooks take note: there’s a new kind of pizza stone in town. Founded by former FreshDirect vice president Omar Rada in Greenpoint, Brooklyn circa 2015, Misen takes pride in its thoroughly tested, yet affordable, kitchenware including knives, pans, prep tools, and more. 

However, its latest project goes a step further, making the ambitious claim that “your oven is lying to you” and it has the fix. The Misen Oven Steel is a sensational new tool specifically designed to improve the precision of your oven’s temperature targets, bringing them from a 30- to 50-degree margin of error all the way down to 5 to 10 degrees. 

While it doesn’t claim to have reinvented the oven stone, it doesn’t really have to. Misen makes the comparison right off the bat, asserting that stone, versus steel, is prone to cracking and leaves something to be desired when it comes to the transfer and distribution of heat.

Of course, despite its intended purpose being indistinguishable from that of a pizza stone, Misen’s Oven Steel isn’t just for pizza. You can also use it to cook meat, vegetables, and bread as well as desserts. Its 13.5- x 10-inch perimeter gives you plenty of room to experiment, and its heavy duty A36 carbon steel material makes it virtually indestructible, according to the Kickstarter listing. You can even combine multiple Oven Steel units to secure more real estate for browning larger dishes.

The Oven Steel appears to be incredibly versatile (and recyclable!), which may explain its overwhelming surge in popularity since the campaign launched on May 20. As of this writing, it has already surpassed its funding goal more than 45 times over as the number of backers steadily escalates. Starting at $55, you can bring home your own Oven Steel at Kickstarter. Misen anticipates its initial batch will ship in November of this year, so you won’t have to wait too long to start cooking with fire — this time at more exact temps.

