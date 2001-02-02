Little Caesars To Make Managers Owners

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Detroit-Fueled by a tight labor market and aggressive growth strategy, Little Caesars Enterprises Inc. will give its managers the opportunity to buy their own restaurants. The chain will roll out its Manage To Own program over the next few weeks. The effort is designed to boost sales, improve recruiting and retention, and bolster service.

Under the program, qualifying managers inside and outside the chain can secure their own eatery in as little as six months of training. The program will also be extended to developers of new territories.

Start-up costs will vary based on size and location, but most managers can secure their own store for less than $10,000, according to Dave Scrivano, senior vice president of administration for Little Caesars. The average franchise fee for a Little Caesars outlet is $20,000.

"Initially, we believe up to 20 percent of our managers will take advantage of the program," Scrivano. "We will help finance the investment if necessary." -The Detroit News

