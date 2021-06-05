Here's a Chance to Invest in the Future of Engine Technology

June 5, 2021 5 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In our constantly connected, rapid-fire digital world, we tend to think that innovation is all around us, all the time. But that's not necessarily the case. Take, for instance, the modern internal combustion engine (ICE).

From cars to planes and everything in between, most ICEs are still large, bulky, and inefficient from a fuel usage perspective. Poor fuel efficiency, excessive complexity and unnecessary raw materials used in fabrication also leads to excessive generation of CO2 and other pollutants. As the public and private sectors alike commit to green innovation, one company is tackling the ICE problem — LiquidPiston, Inc., based in Bloomfield, Conn.

LiquidPiston has developed the X-Engine — an engine that is significantly smaller and lighter while delivering the potential for increased range and reduced emissions compared to gasoline and diesel-powered piston engines. LiquidPiston is on the brink of revolutionizing power generation for several application markets, and they're open for investment to Entrepreneur readers.

The global ICE market exceeds $400 billion annually, so with potential in the military, industrial, marine, urban air mobility (UAV), and auto industries, there's reason to be optimistic about LiquidPiston’s prospects. LiquidPiston has already secured over $9 million in contracts from the US Army, Air Force and DARPA because of the X-Engine’s compact form factor and ability to operate effectively on jet fuel and other heavy fuels.

LiquidPiston's X-Engine features a simple, lightweight, elegant design based on LiquidPiston's patented High Efficiency Hybrid Cycle (HEHC) thermodynamic cycle and advanced rotary platform architecture. The result is an engine that's smaller and lighter than the traditional piston ICEs and capable of achieving 30 percent greater fuel efficiency than the traditional diesel engine. With just two primary moving parts — the rotor and the shaft — that are optimally balanced, the X-Engine is mechanically simpler, quieter, and runs with much less vibration compared to legacy piston engines. That's the result of more than 15 years of research and development: less weight, space, vibration, noise, and fuel consumption. More power.

What about electric motors and the major global push toward vehicle electrification, especially in the automotive space? Electric motors bring many performance and noise-reduction benefits, but require large, heavy batteries which need to be carried and recharged. Battery-driven vehicles don’t produce the CO2 and other emissions that fuel-driven vehicles do, but the electricity used to charge the batteries still needs to be produced, today still largely through the burning of fossil fuels, and manufacturing and disposal of batteries is a very energy- and resource-intensive process. From an energy density perspective, the energy density of fossil fuels is still 40 times that of today’s best batteries so it will make economic and performance (including range) sense in many applications to get the benefits of electric propulsion, but with a much smaller battery which can be charged during vehicle operation by a small on-board range extender burning fuel to drive an electric generator. In essence, the vehicle carries fuel which is more energy dense than the battery to be converted into electric power on the vehicle. Plus, refueling is enabled by the current gasoline/diesel fuel distribution system which is widely deployed today.

Bottom line: LiquidPiston is offering an innovative ICE technology that can scale to meet the needs of many segments of the massive global ICE market and can help enable emerging mobility solutions. Investments in LiquidPiston will contribute to its continued growth and development of advanced power solutions to address these market needs. If you're interested in in the future, here's your chance to help the Company succeed and share in the rewards as an investor.

Entrepreneur Media Inc may receive monetary compensation by the issuer, or its agency, for publicizing the offering of the issuer’s securities. Entrepreneur ​and the issuer ​of this offering make no promises, representations, warranties or guarantees that any of the services will result in a profit or will not result in a loss.

You can learn more about Liquid Piston’s offering at http://startengine.com/liquidpiston

AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT.

You should read the Offering Circular (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1446275/000168316820002870/liquidpiston_253g2.htm) and Risks (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1446275/000168316820002870/liquidpiston_253g2.htm#a) related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/[SPIC|http://spic.org/]. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment.