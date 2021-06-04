These Are the Ten Biggest Airlines Companies

June 4, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



Airlines stocks are now in the recovery phase, a year after the coronavirus pandemic put the brakes on air travel. Countries slowly easing travel restrictions along with the rise in the number of vaccinations are what is pushing investors back to the airlines stocks. Though the debt level of the airlines has increased significantly since last year, many such stocks are close to or have exceeded their early 2020 market cap. If you are also planning to invest in these stocks, to help you select, detailed below are the ten biggest airlines companies in the U.S.

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Biggest Airlines Companies

We have used the revenue figures of 2019 (as 2020 was an unusual year) to rank the ten biggest airlines companies in the U.S. Following are the ten biggest airlines companies in the U.S.:

Frontier Airlines ($2,500 million)

Founded in 1994, it is a low-cost carrier that went public just a couple of months ago. The airline company raised $570 million in an initial public offering. Barry Biffle is the CEO of the company. Frontier Airlines’ stock has gained over 13% since its debut in April. The company is headquartered in Denver.

Hawaiian Holdings ($2,832 million)

Founded in 1929, it is a holding company that operates cargo and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and neighboring island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines. It has about 7,400 employees and its CEO is Peter R. Ingram. Hawaiian’s stock has gained over 72% in the last one year, and YTD, they are up more than 45%. The company is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

SkyWest ($2,972 million)

Founded in 1972, this company provides scheduled passenger services in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. SkyWest operates through the following segments – SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing. It has about 12,500 employees and its CEO is Russell A. Childs. SkyWest’s stock has gained over 48% in the last one year, and YTD, they are up more than 21%. The company is headquartered in St. George.

Spirit Airlines ($3,830 million)

Founded in 1964, it is an ultra-low-cost carrier that offers services in United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. This company initially started as Clippert Trucking Company. It has about 8,900 employees and its CEO is Edward M. Christie III. Spirit Airlines’ stock has gained over 155% in the last one year, and YTD, they are up more than 46%. The company has its headquarters in Miramar, FL.

JetBlue Airways ($8,094)

Founded in 1998, this low-cost airline focuses on the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America. In 2019, the company served over 42 million customers. JetBlue flies travelers to more than 80 destinations. It has about 18,400 employees and its CEO is Robin Hayes. JetBlue Airways’ stock has gained over 97% in the last one year, and YTD, they are up more than 38%. The company has its headquarters in Long Island City.

Alaska Air Group ($8,781 million)

Founded in 1985, it is a holding company that offers air transportation services. This airlines company flies travelers to more than 115 destinations. It has about 20,600 employees and its CEO is Ben Minicucci. Alaska Air Group’s stock has gained over 91% in the last one year, and YTD, they are up more than 30%. The company has its headquarters in Seattle.

Southwest Airlines ($22,428 million)

Founded in 1967, it is among the world's largest low-cost carrier airline. In 2018, it carried a higher number of domestic passengers than any other U.S. airlines. It has about 56,537 employees and its CEO is Gary C. Kelly. Southwest Airlines’ stock has gained over 82% in the last one year, and YTD, they are up more than 31%. The company has its headquarters in Dallas.

United Airlines Holdings ($43,259 million)

Founded in 1968, it is a holding company that transports people and cargo. In May 2020, CEO Oscar Munoz, who helped United recover from its troubled merger with Continental, was replaced by J. Scott Kirby, who had been president of the company. United is headquartered in Chicago and employs more than 74,000 people. UAL’s stock has gained over 90% in the last one year, and YTD, they are up more than 30%.

American Airlines Group ($45,768 million)

Founded in 2013, it is a holding company that engages in the operation of a network carrier. It deals in the air transportation of passengers and cargo. It has about 102,700 employees and its CEO is W. Douglas Parker. American Airlines Group’s stock has gained over 118% in the last one year, and YTD, they are up more than 53%. The company has its headquarters in Fort Worth.

Delta Air Lines ($47,007 million)

Founded in 1928, this company operates through Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment offers transportation for passengers and cargo, while the other segment deals in jet fuel and non-jet fuel products. It has about 74,000 employees and its CEO is Edward H. Bastian. Delta’s stock has gained over 80% in the last one year, and YTD, they are up more than 18%. The company has its headquarters in Atlanta.