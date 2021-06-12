Access Gmail, Instagram, and More Anywhere with This $125 Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot

June 12, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The world may be opening back up but not all Americans are eager to return to the office. For small-business owners, re-opening an office space may be a costly, unnecessary endeavor. However, with the kids soon home from school for the summer, working from home presents its own challenges. You can't go to coffee shops because the vast majority aren't open for dine-in. So, what do you do?

Get on the WiFi outside. With the DuoTurbo 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot with Complimentary 9GB Data you can access whenever you want, wherever you want.

DuoTurbo is a sim-free portable Wi-Fi hotspot that is designed and equipped with two modems for increased stability no matter where you are. DuoTurbo offers immediate and reliable 4G LTE mobile access on a pocket-sized gadget. Data plans are always no contract and pay-as-you-go, so even if your family uses up all the data too quickly, you can always get more, starting at $1.59 per day in the U.S. You can connect up to ten devices simultaneously (in more than 140 countries) so that data may go faster than you expect.

GlocalMe, the makers of DuoTurbo, uses pioneer CloudSIM to choose the best local network intelligently from all major mobile carriers and prevents network congestion or spottiness issues no matter where you are. Through this offer, you'll also get 1GB of global and 8GB of North American data.

Setting up DuoTurbo is simple. Using the GlocalMe app, you can turn on the device for immediate connection, manage data, view the battery life, and more.

Find out why the DuoTurbo 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot has earned 4.2 stars on Amazon. Normally $169, you can get the hotspot and 9GB of data for 26 percent off at just $122.40 today with limited time promo code: WELOVEDAD.

Prices subject to change.