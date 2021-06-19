Travel

This Versatile Bag is Made for All Summer Travel

From business trips to camping trips, the Rolo Roll-Up has you covered.
Image credit: Annie Spratt/Unsplash

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As the United States loosens travel restrictions after a long, dark pandemic, this travel season stands to be one of the busiest of all time. Not just for you, but for everyone. That means you'll need to focus on efficiency to get from point A to point B with minimal hassle. Built to handle all of your travel needs effortlessly, the Rolo Portable Roll-Up Travel Bag can be an awesome addition to your repertoire.

This clever accessory is a compression bag, a suitcase, a wardrobe, and an organizer all in one. Made with strong fabric, YKK zippers, military-grade mesh and buckles, it's durable enough for extreme outdoor adventures while remaining versatile and stylish enough for business trips. It has a built-in hanging hook so you can hang it anywhere, acting as a mobile closet when you're staying at a hotel or Airbnb, or even traveling in an RV.

Need to pack a lot in a little space? Put your shirts, pants, underwear, and socks inside, and roll it up to compress it all down. Whether you're on an extended trip and you don't want to carry many bags or you have to travel light on a camping trip, the Rolo Roll-Up has you covered. With transparent mesh pockets, you can easily find everything you need by just looking from the outside, while the carrying strap provides a comfortable carrying option. It's no surprise it's earned 4.2 stars on Amazon.

Make all of your summer travels and beyond easier than ever. Normally $49, the Rolo Portable Roll-Up Travel Bag is on sale for 30 percent off at just $34.99 now. Plus, if you use the special Father's Day code WELOVEDAD, you can get it for an extra 20 percent off at just $27.99.

