How to Transform Media Coverage Into Leads and Sales

August 31, 2021 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Public relations has long been considered an effective way to build a positive, long-lasting reputation, along with more visibility and exposure across your target clients and audiences. Yes, some people will see your articles and appearances on their own, but why not take a proactive approach in amplifying your PR results. It's a relatively simple, effective way to attract interest and new leads — and transform them into clients, and it centers on the three basic tenets.

Related: What Van Halen Can Teach You About Public Relations

1. Promote

Post PR results — the stories, interviews and articles you're featured in — on your website, social media, company newsletter and even a link in your email signature. Everyone loves to see their friends and colleagues in the news, and their “liking” the post will often re-share it within their network. Be sure to tag the relevant parties; it will show up in their feed as well. Regular coverage alerts your network that you are an in-demand expert with significant knowledge and authority on a given topic or sector. The greater your visibility online, the more inquiries and leads you will generate.

2. Fuel your business development

Are you utilizing your PR results in your business-development activities and marketing? Make sure your website’s Press page is up to date, and include media coverage in your proposals and even in sales conversations. Articles you were interviewed for, or even an “As Featured In” summary of the outlets, will build instant trust and credibility. According to a study conducted by the Institute for PR, consumers found earned media stories the most credible versus other forms of media, such as paid advertising. The study also showed that potential buyers check out multiple online sources before deciding, so appearing in a wide variety of news outlets can definitely help your exposure and bottom line.

3. Sell with PR

How about going straight to the potential client? Include a link to your most recent media appearances in your pitch letters and email marketing. Companies can gain significant credibility simply splashing the logos of the publications that featured them across their sites. When reaching out to prospective clients, be sure to customize your communications for each and every prospect. A positive story about you or your business may be used as a way to reconnect with old clients and fuel current sales conversations. Go ahead and send it to past, current, and prospective clients — with a personal note, of course. PR is an ideal tool for sales: never pushy, delivering value and furthering you and your brand as the best team for the job.

Related: 4 Simple Reasons Why Your Small Business Should Have a Public Relations Strategy