Biodegradable Glasses: Baxter Blue is Making Plant-Based Frames You Can Compost

June 21, 2021 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Baxter Blue is jump-starting an eyewear revolution in the name of environmental preservation. The Italian maker recently announced its approach to the latest sustainability trend, adopting bio-acetate in the name of our global climate. The company’s take on the material packs blue light-blocking lenses into a plant-based frame that’s as easy to compost as a Starbucks coffee cup, the company says.

Whereas most glasses are made using plastics or acetate, Baxter Blue says its biodegradable acetate is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). And because they’re made from bio-acetate, Baxter Blue specs can break down within 115 days when thrown away or composted. You can even expedite the process by placing the glasses inside a composting machine such as the Lomi.

That said, the company says it recommends giving away its glasses when you’re done rather than tossing them out, as “we make them far too pretty to compost.” Marketing speak aside, it is better to reuse products when possible to reduce waste. As you can tell by the photos, though, Baxter Blue does make a stylish, sophisticated looking eyewear. The fact that they protect against high-energy visible (HEV) light emitted from your devices.

Your choices are far from limited too, as Baxter Blue glasses come in a wide range of colors and styles, rivaling the selection of more well known online glasses retailers. In addition to blue light-blocking, the lenses also shield your eyes from UV light and prevent glare from sources like your computer screen or smartphone. This is crucial when you’re conferencing with peers or clients on Zoom calls since glare can obscure facial expressions and therefore lead to mixed messaging as well as miscommunication.

“We know we are at the beginning, not the finish line, but change starts somewhere,” the company said in a press release. “Between our give back promise, our sustainable packaging, and our bio ambitions, we here at Baxter are going for a better future. We’re taking big steps towards a smaller footprint, and believe this is the future of luxury.”