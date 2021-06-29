This Smart Mask Can be a Savior for Snorers

June 29, 2021 2 min read

Stress impacts the body in a wide variety of ways. As an entrepreneur, you've probably experienced some of those impacts of stress. From weight-gain to losing hair, stress is rarely kind to your body. But did you know that it can also be tough on your partner? Namely in the form of snoring.

Yes, stress can lead to snoring, and if that snoring is causing additional issues in your love life, it's time to nip it in the bud with the VVFLY Smart Snore Eye Mask.

This mask uses advanced bone conduction and sound-recognition technologies to identify snoring and then get to work. When it activates, it sends very small sound vibrations at 36 different levels (depending on the strength of your snore) to physically intervene at the snoring source, the company says. It's that easy — just turn it on, go to , and it will work automatically to reduce or eliminate your snoring.

The mask is made of an ecological soft high-density sponge that provides a comfortable fit so you can sleep comfortably without even knowing it's there. When it's on, it automatically enters the preset working mode so it's easy for everyone to use. Plus, it's so portable, you can take it on vacation, on business trips, on planes, or anywhere else you're going. The companion app even shows snoring and sleep data so you can track your progress.

Trend Hunter writes, "Those looking for a snoring solution will find the 'Snore Circle' to be one of the more advanced options out there when it comes to eliminating the nighttime annoyance."

