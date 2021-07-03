Learn to Code and Control Your Own Curriculum

July 3, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In an increasingly digital world, it's possible to be a non-technical founder of a tech company, but it's always easier to run your tech business if you understand the tech behind your product or service. To that end, learning to code is a smart decision for any entrepreneur in 2021 and beyond. But nobody has time to go to night school or take college courses and run a company. Similarly, it's hard to identify what you really need to learn. Fortunately, with Build a Bundle: The 2021 Ultimate Learn to Code Training you can design your own online curriculum that you can study in your own time.

This comprehensive program offers 25 hands-on courses covering a huge array of topics. Whether you want to learn web development, mobile app development, game development, software engineering, data visualization, cloud management, or something else, you can create your own curriculum from scratch. Each course is offered by Mammoth Interactive founder John Bura, a best-selling instructor and app developer who has contributed to more than 40 commercial games available in the App Store.

No matter what your business focus is, you can build a bundle that makes sense for the knowledge you need. Each course is packed with helpful materials and is created for complete beginners so you can build a strong foundation from the ground up.

Here's how it works:

Choose a pricing option. Pick the courses you want to take. Redeem and access the course materials at your own convenience!

All you have to do is pick how many courses you want to choose and what you want to pay:

Prices subject to change.