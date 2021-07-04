Broaden Your Horizons with the Netflix of Documentaries

documentaries

Image credit: CuriosityStream

They say you should learn something new every day, and that's especially true if you're an entrepreneur. Knowledge is power, and the more you know, the better decisions you can make for your company. Getting committed to a lifelong learning habit is hard, but it can also be fun. Especially if you're a subscriber to CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream is an award-winning streaming and on-demand platform that takes you on journeys throughout our planet and universe. Launched by Discover Communications founder, John Hendricks, CuriosityStream has earned 4.7 stars on the App Store, 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store, and a 4-star review from PC Mag.

The streaming service specializes in documentaries, with thousands of offerings from experts like David Attenborough, Michio Kaku, Brian Greene, and more. Whether you want to explore the natural world, venture into the cosmos, learn about the past, or practically anything else, CuriosityStream has you covered.

With CuriosityStream, you get unlimited streaming of the best in documentary programming on your TV, desktop, mobile device, or tablet. You can download shows to watch anytime, anywhere without an internet connection and view everything in HD and 4K, thanks to the HD Plan. New content is added weekly so you'll never run out of things to watch. Plus, as you watch, you can rate your favorite shows to get better recommendations for what to watch next, bookmark shows to watch later, or browse titles using multiple search tools to narrow down your favorite subject areas.

Getting into a lifelong learning habit is easier when it's fun. Right now, CuriosityStream is available at a significant discount as part of a special 4th of July sale. Normally $250, you can get a lifetime subscription to CuriosityStream's HD Plan for just $159 for a limited time.

