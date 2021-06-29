Gym pass

Gympass Unicorn Reaches $ 2.2 Billion

The Brazilian platform raised $ 220 million in a financing round led by SoftBank.
Next Article
Gympass Unicorn Reaches $ 2.2 Billion
Image credit: Cortesía Gympass

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Brazilian university Gympass announced that it had raised 220 million dollars in a financing round led by the Japanese bank SoftBank , with which the startup reaches a valuation of 2.2 billion dollars.

According to Reuters reports, other investment groups that participated in the round were General Atlantic, Moore Strategic Ventures, Kaszek and Valor Capital Group.

The start-up allows companies to offer gym access to their employees through a network of more than 50,000 sports centers around the world.

In May, Gympass posted a record 4 million check-ins , the brand reported in a statement. Many Gympass customers have identified use as above pre-pandemic levels, highlighting the long-awaited return to in-person physical activity. Markets such as the United States and the United Kingdom lead, with unprecedented growth, in the demand for physical activity in person, with a similar trend reflected in Latin America and Europe. Gympass is currently experiencing double-digit monthly growth in the number of users.

"We have seen an increase in the number of visits to gyms and studios as countries begin to reopen, and we expect even greater progress as people begin to return to the offices," said Gympass Co-Founder and CEO Cesar Carvalho . “We have created the most complete wellness platform, covering fitness, therapy, mindfulness and nutrition. The new investment will help us further drive growth in the United States, enhance the product experience, and expand into new categories, continuing our mission to make wellness universal. ”

More than 1,000 startups joined Gympass during the pandemic to tailor their corporate wellness programs with holistic, flexible and equitable solutions and also the new hybrid work model. Some of the current clients include Santander, Accenture, Unilever, KPMG and McDonalds. In addition, Gympass also added new fitness partners in the United States, such as Barry's, SoulCycle, F45, and Strava, as well as global apps such as Calm, LifeSum and Fabulous, to its network to accelerate its rapid expansion to a complete and comprehensive wellness portfolio. .

This funding will help Gympass expand in the United States and move into new categories as people refocus on their well-being after the pandemic.
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Personal Development

Are Relationship Challenges Holding You Back in Business?

cryptocurrencies

Financial institutions in Mexico remind that cryptocurrencies are not legal in the country

Sales Strategies

This Entrepreneur's Business Has Grown by 110% This Year. Here's How She Did It.