Megyn Kelly Inks Major Deal With SiriusXM, Says Role at NBC Wasn't "Intellectually Stimulating"

Kelly has found a new home for her new highly popular podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show.
Controversial talk show host Megyn Kelly has found a new home for her new highly popular podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show.

The journalist shared that she has inked a deal with SiriusXM to broadcast her show five days a week on the digital radio platform to be aired on the Triumph channel (111).

“I didn't want to share control, didn't want to give up any editorial control, and I didn't want to sell my young, promising business,” Kelly told Business Insider of her decision to go with Sirius for the new contract. “I want to be my own boss.”

The host, who rose to fame during her 13 years at Fox News, left in 2017, explaining to Ellen Degeneres in an interview that she felt like the environment at Fox resembled a “snake pit” and that her career had become pigeon-holed into feeling highly political — especially after contentious Twitter wars and passive aggression between herself and former President Trump.

Kelly was given her own show on Fox, The Kelly File, in 2013 until she left in 2017 to join NBC as part of the TODAY show with her segment Megyn Kelly Today.

“I overcorrected at NBC by going too soft,” Kelly said of her role at the company. “To be perfectly honest, the job wasn't intellectually stimulating for me, and now I feel like I have the best of both worlds. I'm fired up and making a difference.”

Her show was cancelled in a $69 million exit deal after the seasoned host made controversial comments about whether or not wearing blackface in a halloween costume was considered racist.

Kelly’s podcast will air for two hours each episode and will start on September 7.

“My team and I have been grateful to see our show, in less than a year, become one of the most successful podcasts in America — proving that there is a thirst for open, honest and more meaningful conversations about current events,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I can’t think of a better partner to help us expand that reach even further than a blue-chip brand like SiriusXM.”

