Become Your Own IT Person With This Training

Learn how to streamline your IT operations with CompTIA certifications.
Image credit: ThisisEngineering RAEng/Unsplash

In the information age, it pays to be tech-savvy, especially here in the U.S. — the largest tech market in the world, according to CompTIA. If you can save money for your business by being your own IT person and taking advantage of new tech developments, you can give your company a leg up on the competition. If you want to learn how to streamline your IT operations, look no further than The 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle. Right now it's on sale for just $69, while valued at $4,400 — a remarkable investment opportunity for aspiring IT professionals. 

This 15-course bundle includes training to help you ace some of the leading IT certification exams from CompTIA, one of the top IT certifying bodies in the world. Each course is led by iCollege, a top marketplace for elearning that has been in business since 2003. Their training is trusted by organizations in Silicon Valley and other Fortune 500 companies to help train and equip employees to be the best that they can be. In these courses, you'll delve into a variety of CompTIA subjects.

No matter what you want to learn, this bundle covers it. You'll get a basic background in IT fundamentals, explore cybersecurity, understand enterprise networking, learn how to use Linux, become a cloud administrator, and much more. The complete breakdown of the exams covered is:

  • CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ (FC0-U61)
  • CompTIA A+ (220-1001/220-1002)
  • CompTIA Accelerated A+ Core (220-1001)
  • CompTIA Accelerated A+ Core (220-1002)
  • CompTIA Security+ (SY0-501)
  • CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601)
  • CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-002)
  • CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001)
  • CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003)
  • CompTIA Network+ (N10-007)
  • CompTIA Server+ (SK0-004)
  • CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004)
  • CompTIA Project+ (PK0-004)
  • CompTIA Cloud+ (CV0-002)

Before you know it, you'll be ready to ace any of these exams on your first attempt.

Become the IT professional your business needs. Right now, you can get The 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle for just $69. The total value 

