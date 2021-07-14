How to Keep Your Company Safe From Cyber Attacks

July 14, 2021 2 min read

As of last year, 43 percent of cyber attacks target small businesses. That's a scary number for entrepreneurs with their entire lives tied into their businesses. If you're short on cash to invest in major cybersecurity upgrades or a full IT team, the next best thing might be learning information security yourself. After all, what's an entrepreneur if not somebody who can wear a lot of hats? With an Infosec4TC Platinum Membership, you can learn today's most important information security skills that will help you secure your organization against cyber attacks.

Infosec4TC has earned 4.4 stars on TrustPilot because it understands the security essentials and concerns of today's businesses, as well as the challenges of tomorrow. No matter what your InfoSec goals are, Infosec4TC will work with you to achieve them. Whether you want to earn a certificate, advance your current position, or put yourself in position to protect your business, you can craft a self-paced education to get to where you want to go.

With lifetime access to a Platinum Membership, you'll have access to online courses covering ethical hacking, GSEC, CISSP, and many more internationally recognized IT certifications. You'll also get access to the most up-to-date exam questions and bonus course materials that will help you enhance and practice your learning. Whenever updates are made to course materials, you'll get them at no extra cost and have access to discussion groups and programs to further your skills. There's even one free session on career consulting and planning included.

Infosec4TC offers more than 90 courses covering today's greatest InfoSec and cybersecurity challenges. Become your company's very own IT and security center online. Normally $999, you can sign up for lifetime access to an Infosec4TC Platinum Membership for just $69 for a limited time.

