Openfit Helps You Adopt a Healthier Lifestyle

July 18, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Exercise isn't just important for your physical health, it's a vital tool to get your mind working as well. The World Health Organization says it enhances thinking, learning, and judgement skills, among many more benefits. That's why it's important that every entrepreneur make time to work out — so you can operate at peak performance and be as productive as you need to be to help your business grow.

But finding that time isn't always easy. You can schedule classes or try to squeeze in a trip to the gym during your commute, but spending money and going out of your way are great ways to ruin an exercise routine. Instead, get into a fitness regimen that works with you with Openfit Fitness & Wellness App. A two-year premium subscription typically costs $192, but right now you can get it on sale for just $99.

Openfit is one app for adopting a healthier lifestyle. It comprises fitness, nutrition, and wellness in a single place, making it easier than ever to live a more healthy, more fulfilled life. With more than 450 live trainer-led classes each week, you'll get to work with a personal trainer who knows you and your goals, giving you the flexibility to choose from workouts as diverse as barre, Pilates, cardio, yoga, stretching, and more. Additionally, you can create a customized meal plan, track your calories and macros, and access thousands of tasty recipes that help you meet your fitness goals, from losing a few pounds to getting into the best shape of your life.

Openfit is widely compatible with laptops, mobile devices, Chromecast, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, and more, so you can work out whenever you have a little time. That's part of the reason why Openfit has earned 4.9 stars on the App Store, 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store, and 4.7 stars from Consumer Voice.

Adopt a healthier lifestyle without overhauling your routine. Normally $192, you can get a two-year subscription to Openfit Fitness & Wellness App for almost half off at just $99.

Prices are subject to change.