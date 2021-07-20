News and Trends

Recall on Packaged Lettuce Sold in Walmart, on Salmonella Concerns

BrightFarms says the move is "out of an abundance of caution."
Next Article
Recall on Packaged Lettuce Sold in Walmart, on Salmonella Concerns
Image credit: Wachirawit Iemlerkchaiv | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

BrightFarms packaged lettuce is being pulled off store shelves in at least four states after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said there were eight reported illnesses, according to Fox Business Network.

The Irvington, New York-based company voluntarily issued the recall at retailers in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana, adding that those who fell ill “purchased or consumed the … products during the month of June.” 

The recall applies to nine types of packaged greens grown at the company’s indoor farm in Rochelle, Illinois.

Related: Walmart to launch its own insulin brand

The products were shipped to retailers that include select Walmart stores, Mariano’s Fresh Markets, Sullivan’s Foods, Pick ‘n Save and Copps. The FDA also says other retailers could be affected. 

The Salmonella bacteria is a common source of food-borne illnesses in the U.S. and can pose a health serious risk to infants, young children, pregnant women and the elderly.

Symptoms can range from fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. 

BrightFarms says it has initiated testing on all products at its Rochelle facility for Salmonella exposure before distribution.

The effort is to “enhance their already rigorous food safety protocols,” the company says, and part of its overriding commitment to “the health and safety of consumers.”

Related: Blockchain Could Make Our Food Supply Much Safer

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee