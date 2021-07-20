Recall on Packaged Lettuce Sold in Walmart, on Salmonella Concerns

July 20, 2021 2 min read

BrightFarms packaged lettuce is being pulled off store shelves in at least four states after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said there were eight reported illnesses, according to Fox Business Network.

The Irvington, New York-based company voluntarily issued the recall at retailers in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana, adding that those who fell ill “purchased or consumed the … products during the month of June.”

The recall applies to nine types of packaged greens grown at the company’s indoor farm in Rochelle, Illinois.

The products were shipped to retailers that include select Walmart stores, Mariano’s Fresh Markets, Sullivan’s Foods, Pick ‘n Save and Copps. The FDA also says other retailers could be affected.

The Salmonella bacteria is a common source of food-borne illnesses in the U.S. and can pose a health serious risk to infants, young children, pregnant women and the elderly.

Symptoms can range from fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

BrightFarms says it has initiated testing on all products at its Rochelle facility for Salmonella exposure before distribution.

The effort is to “enhance their already rigorous food safety protocols,” the company says, and part of its overriding commitment to “the health and safety of consumers.”

