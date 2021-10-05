From Marketing Professional to Founder and CEO: How Other Leaders Can Find and Share Their Voice

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I never thought my passion for marketing would translate into my role as CEO and co-founder of my own company. I have always been driven by engaging with others and channeling my creativity from concepts to creation. Much to my surprise, though, my experience as a marketer has had a strong influence on my entrepreneurial journey.

Over the years, I’ve held many different marketing roles, from running strategy for digital marketing agencies to leading the marketing teams of global B2B brands. My last position before founding Casted was as the VP of brand and content at global SaaS enterprise, Emarsys, which has since been acquired by SAP. During my time there, I discovered the power of podcasting, which influenced me to completely rethink the way our marketing team leveraged audio and video content within our strategy.