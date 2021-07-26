How Microsoft Services Can Help You Scale Your Business

July 26, 2021 2 min read

In today's digital world, 94 percent of businesses use the cloud in some way. Utilizing cloud technology can be one of the best ways to help your business scale securely, giving you resources to free up people's time and energy and making processes more seamless. If you're ready to scale your business, it's time to figure out what the cloud can do for you. Regardless of your preferred cloud tech, The Complete 2021 Microsoft 365, Windows, & Azure Bundle will take you on a deep dive on how to deliver smooth, secure, and configured processes to every user in your organization. It's on sale for just $69.99 (reg. $5015).

This massive, 17-course bundle includes training on three top platforms. The bundle is taught by iCollege, one of the most trusted marketplaces in e-learning, having taught thousands of students across more than 120 countries since 2003. It's trusted by leading organizations in major tech hubs, including Silicon Valley and Fortune 500 companies.

This broad bundle covers a huge array of topics that will help you streamline and scale all aspects of your business. There are courses dedicated to Windows configuration in your organization, including training to ace the Microsoft MD-100 and Microsoft MD-101 exams to manage desktops more efficiently than ever. You'll also get up to speed using Windows Server, Microsoft Azure Cloud services, Remote Desktop Services (RDS), Microsoft Teams, and more valuable tools. You'll also get training to help you pass a series of Microsoft Azure certification exams, including Microsoft Azure Administrator (AZ-103), Microsoft Certified Azure Administrator Associate (AZ-104), Microsoft Certified Azure Fundamentals (AZ-900), and more. That's just the tip of the iceberg too.

Become a cloud expert to help your business scale efficiently. Right now, The Complete 2021 Microsoft 365, Windows, & Azure Bundle is on sale for $69.99 for a limited time.

