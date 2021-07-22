Cringe-Worthy Video of an Employee Forgetting to Mute Herself on Conference Call Has the Internet Crying: 'I Would Just Quit and Move to Another State'

July 22, 2021 3 min read

If you’ve ever been on a video call for work, you’re probably familiar with checking your mute button over or under a hundred times to make sure that you’re really actually muted.

It’s safe to say that accidentally leaving your mic on when something embarrassing is going on in the background or when you’re having a conversation you don’t want your coworkers to hear is nightmare fuel — let alone when you’re only two days into your job.

This was the case for TikTok user Alex Ceberio (@alllyvert) who is going viral for her hilarious video in which she accidentally forgets to mute a work call and catches the entire thing on camera.

“I’m in my work from home ‘fit today, some fuckin’ bullshit, 'cause I got ready and everyone has their cameras off," Ceberio says to the camera jokingly on what she says is her second day of work, apparently after getting dressed up for her first virtual meeting the day before.

“So I got this frizzy a** gym hair from yesterday,” she continues. “This shirt is from …”

Ceberio’s voice trails off as she tries to remember where she purchased the shirt from before the cringiest moment occurs.

Related: "Creepy" Video of Robots Dancing Causes Internet Frenzy

“Hey guys, I can hear you, just so you’re aware,” a voice says from the computer.

Ceberio pauses and goes dead silent before whispering “he can hear me” to the camera and shutting off filming.

TikTok Users naturally went off in the comments.

“Why did I get second hand anxiety,” wrote user @juners123.

“I would just quit and move to another state,” joked @sopistein.

The video has received over 960,000 views and 177,000 likes since it was posted on July 13.

"No one important from work was on the call, but it was still mortifying," Ceberio said in an interview with Insider. “Don't let it happen to you.”

Six days later, Ceberio posted a “much anticipated” follow up video where she jokingly shows a Google meet screen that is both muted and has the camera turned off as she takes a deep breath.

“I did not think that video was going to blow up the way it did,” she says.

Ceberio also shared that her shirt was in fact from H&M and that yes, she still has her job.

Related: This Is Why Your Brand Should Be Using TikTok Right Now