Twitter experiments with the 'dislike' button

July 22, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Twitter is experimenting with the possibility of implementing the 'I don't like ' button in published tweets. Currently, only iOS users can vote with this new feature.

The main purpose is to have a way to "understand the type of responses that you consider relevant in a conversation, in order to work on showing you more of those types of responses," according to the platform.

However, the 'Dislikes' are not yet publicly displayed ; therefore, so far, there is no data that mentions any negative effect on users. What we have seen is some concern about people's mental health because this tool can be used in a negative or toxic way.

Twitter made two different versions to interact with the 'Like' and 'Dislike' buttons: The first is a thumbs up and a thumbs down, the second is with arrows in the same directions, as the Reddit platform does.