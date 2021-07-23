GM Issues Second Major Recall For Fire Risk in EV Bolts

July 23, 2021 1 min read

General Motors on Friday issued a second recall of its 2017-2019 model Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles.

At least two EVs that were previously repaired burst into flames.

Last week, the company advised Bolt drivers to park outside to avoid fire risks associated with their LG Energy Solution battery cells. Globally, there are around 68,000 Bolts. Nearly 51,000 of those are in America.

GM is now vowing to replace the defective battery parts for free and saying these repairs will be different from the ones they already offered Bolt drivers because they will not rely on software fixes.

Bolt drivers can visit this site for more information on the recall and safety recommendations from the company. GM says it will “notify customers when replacement parts are ready,” but in the meantime, Bolts should be returned to the 90% state of charge limitation using the vehicles’ Hilltop Reserve mode or Target Charge Level mode.

The cars should be charged after each use and not have their batteries depleted below 70 mils of remaining range whenever possible.

Customers should also continue to park their Bolt electric vehicles outside.