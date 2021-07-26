Noam Chomsky Warns China Is Gaining a 'Near Monopoly' Over Rare Earth Metals

July 26, 2021 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Noam Chomsky believes China could be amassing most of the world’s rare earth materials and could pressure other countries with a near monopoly.

“If China gains a near-monopoly over rare earths, they will be in a powerful position to influence choices and policies of other states, if they choose to,” the foreign policy historian told Entrepreneur. “From China’s point of view, it certainly makes sense to try to gain as much control as they can of rare strategic minerals, enhancing their near monopoly over rare earths.”

Rare earth metals are used to build advanced military weapons like fighter jets and laser parts. China currently accounts for 80% of rare earth imports, according to the U.S. Geological survey.

Related: China launches the world's fastest train

In 2020, the Department of Defense provided a $9.6 million grant to MP Materials, a Las Vegas-based mining company partially owned by Shenghe Resources, a Chinese state-controlled entity whole largest shareholder is a research institute within the country’s ministry of natural resources, per Quartz. That funding came after then-president Donald Trump issued an executive order to “reduce the nation’s vulnerability to disruptions in the supply of critical minerals.” Trump cited dependency on China in the EO, declaring it a “national emergency.”

Chomsky described private American businesses like MP Materials courting china-influenced companies as “normal capitalist logic,” adding that Trump “apparently didn’t care about the Department of Defense’s support for China.”

“US government support for Chinese efforts is slight in scale and indirect, though support for US businesses in which the major Chinese rare earth producer has a share,” Chomsky continued. “The fact that it takes place indicates that US planners seem not to have accorded high priority to these issues.”