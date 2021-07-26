News and Trends

Fox News Defends Tucker Carlson After Man Calls Him 'Worst Human Being' To His Face in Viral Video

Fox News is defending its star primetime host Tucker Carlson after a man accosted the media personality in a Montana fishing shop and called him "the worst human being."
Image credit: Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

2 min read

“Ambushing Tucker Carlson while he is in a store with his family is totally inexcusable,” said a representative for Fox News on Sunday. “No public figure should be accosted regardless of their political persuasion or beliefs simply due to the intolerance of another point of view.”

The Montana store where the confrontation took place also released a statement Sunday: “On July 23rd, a well-known television personality, Tucker Carlson, was affronted while shopping at Dan Bailey’s Outdoor Company,” the statement said. “Coincidentally, the person engaging Mr. Carlson was a local resident named Dan Bailey. This person has no affiliation with our business, other than share the same name as our founder, who passed away in 1892. To be clear, we treat every customer equally and respectfully. Our staff was professional and cordial to Mr. Carlson, as we are with all of our customers.”

On Friday, the Montana man named Dan Bailey posted an Instagram video of himself confronting Carlson, a prominent conservative. Bailey called Carlson “the worst human being known to mankind” and said he didn’t care that Carson’s daughter was there to witness the encounter. 

“What an asshole,” Bailey said. “This man has killed more people with vaccine misinformation, he has supported extreme racism, he is a fascist, and does more to rip this country apart than anyone that calls themselves an American.”

The video went viral on social media over the weekend.

