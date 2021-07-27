News and Trends

Gut Punch; Simone Biles is Out of USA Gymnastics Olympics Team Competition Due to Injury

Reportedly, the news came after Biles performed on the vault.
Image credit: Fred Lee | Getty Images

2 min read
This story originally appeared on Black Enterprise

Simone Biles, the anchor and the guiding force of the USA Gymnastics team is out of the Team Competition in Tokyo the Today Show is reporting.

According to ESPN, there was a nail-biter moment when Biles performed the vault and landed deep where she was thrust forward, taking a “significant” step. According to the outlet she pivoted from doing an Amanar but instead performed a Yurchenko 5/2 twist. That resulted in a substantially lower score receiving a 13.766.

She left the floor with medical personnel. She will reportedly be assessed daily to see if she can perform in individual competition.

Hoda Kotb is reporting that Biles is in good spirts and cheering for the rest of her team from the sidelines.

This shocking news comes a day after Biles had a rough start at the Olympics and announced how the pressure was getting to her.

“[I]t wasn’t an easy day or my best but I got through it. I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times,” Biles said on Instagram.

“I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha! The olympics is no joke!” she added.

In the gymnastics qualifying rounds, the U.S. team came out one point behind Russia.

The USA team has been favored to win but it has not been an easy start.

“I feel we did a pretty good job,” Biles told reporters after the Sunday qualifiers. “Obviously there are little things we need to work on, so we’ll go back and practice and work on that, just so we can do our best performance at team finals, because that’s what matters.”

This is a developing story. 

 

