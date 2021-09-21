Two Boundaries That Preserve Your Sanity and Create a Better Customer Experience

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The thrill of the sale is exciting, especially when you know you're close to closing a deal. At that moment, when a potential client is close to saying yes, it's not uncommon to offer a little cherry on the cake close the deal. You make a split-second decision to offer a bonus or extra services that you know would push a client over the edge into saying yes.

What you agree to at that moment could be an excellent decision for you, but more often than not, you will come to regret it later. During the sales process, your emotions and adrenaline are high. You're riding energy that you hope will take your business to the next level because you know you're closing this deal.