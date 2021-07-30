How Having No Time and Two Kids Inspired This Fitness Entrepreneur to Launch Her Own Business

July 30, 2021 4 min read

In this ongoing series, we are sharing advice, tips and insights from real entrepreneurs who are out there doing business battle on a daily basis. (Answers have been edited and condensed for clarity.)

Who are you and what’s your business?

I am Jennifer Jacobs, CEO and founder of the J METHOD, and the newest Super Trainer of Beachbody. The J METHOD is not just a workout program, it is a mindset to resist your limits and unleash your best self. The J METHOD teaches you to train with a purpose towards your goals by improving movement, developing balance, redefining strength, and optimizing nutrition through a functional training approach. The J METHOD is an efficient and effective way to train less, gain more and train anytime, anywhere.

What inspired you to create it? What was your "aha moment"?

I created the J METHOD out of a personal need to improve my own fitness and health after having my two children and in response to a growing demand for personal training clients. As a mom of two small children, I didn’t always have time to go to the gym, and I didn’t always have a lot of time in general. I needed to figure out an effective and efficient way to train myself.

What has been your biggest challenge during the pandemic and how did you pivot to overcome it?

I was training most of my clients virtually online via streaming for many years prior to 2020. In fact, even before companies thought of using virtual streaming as a way to reach people, I was training my clients via Skype. With the changes in 2020 when many people were forced to figure things out and go virtual, I was already there! I did plan to have several in-person events in various cities across the country in 2020, but that obviously had to be put on hold. A large part of what I do, and a large part of my “why” is helping people to live a healthy lifestyle, so I had to think of other ways to connect even more with my community such as conducting “live” events or discussions around nutrition and fitness through social media and other electronic platforms such as Zoom.

What advice would you give entrepreneurs looking for funding?

There are always the traditional ways people look for funding, but it sometimes is always in a place where you will least expect it and through someone you never thought of. So always lean into your network and work on expanding your network because you never know who someone may know and who may be interested.

What does the word “entrepreneur” mean to you?

The willingness to believe in yourself, what you want to achieve and putting in the hard work to make it happen. Being creative, innovative, thinking outside the box and willing to take risks.

What is something many aspiring business owners think they need that they really don't?

A completely well-thought-out plan. If you have an idea, try it out and see if it sticks. And if it doesn’t, know that it is okay. Pick yourself back up and try again. It doesn’t mean you failed, it just means you learned something and that always makes you better for the next time around.

Is there a particular quote or saying that you use as personal motivation?

Yes, it is something I have been saying for years “The sky is not the limit it’s just the view.” It’s a new vantage point to see yourself more clearly and to climb even higher. It’s a reminder that as long as we keep believing in ourselves and open up our minds to greater possibilities things can truly be limitless.