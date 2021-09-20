3 Important Lessons I've Learned as a Momtrepreneur

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One in three female-owned businesses is owned by a mom. That’s nearly four million company leaders who carry the titles “mom” and “boss.” But when you think about the 582 million entrepreneurs globally, it’s clear to see that we have a lot of room to grow.

I’m one of those four million women who spends their day juggling afterschool activities, carpool schedules and the daily operations of a growing business. I am the COO and co-founder of a call tracking and contact center solution, CallTrackingMetrics. Early in my career, I was no stranger to a fast-paced, constantly pivoting lifestyle (I spent time working in the fashion industry as a buyer for Bloomingdales — enough said.) But nothing prepared me to take on motherhood and the next step in my career at the same time.