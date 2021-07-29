Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Mutual Fund Hits the Market as Crypto ETP Race Heats Up

Maryland-based ProFunds is launching a publicly available mutual fund connected to the value of bitcoin (BTC).
Next Article
Bitcoin Mutual Fund Hits the Market as Crypto ETP Race Heats Up
Image credit: - be[IN]crypto

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on be[IN]crypto

Maryland-based ProFunds is launching a publicly available mutual fund connected to the value of bitcoin (BTC).

The Bitcoin Strategy ProFund invests in bitcoin futures contracts, and seeks to track the digital currency’s price before fees. The total expense ratio of the ProFunds product is 1.15%, higher than the 1% exchange-traded funds (ETFs) usually charge.

The mutual fund is among the latest financial products offering exposure to the digital asset, without having to actually buy any directly. Everyday investors typically are much more familiar with mutual funds than the intricacies of the cryptocurrency market, ProFunds CEO Michael Sapir highlighted.

“Compared to directly buying Bitcoin, which may involve opening a new account with an unregulated party, this ProFund offers investors the opportunity to gain exposure to Bitcoin through a form and investment method that tens of millions of investors are familiar with,” he said.

Bitcoin ETP approval race

So far, over a dozen investment firms have already filed to launch Bitcoin ETFs, but the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has yet to budge. In June, it postponed a decision on whether to approve a Bitcoin ETF for the second time in 2021. Wilshire Phoenix co-founder William Cai doesn’t expect the regulator will approve one until 2022 or 2023.

Cai has first-hand experience in dealing with the SEC and its crypto ETF approval process. The SEC rejected Wilshire Phoenix’s BTC ETF application in February 2020. This gave the fund provider insight into the agency approval process for a crypto ETF in the US.

Meanwhile, Craig Sal, vice-president of legal at Grayscale Investments, believes the SEC has an ulterior motive regarding the applications. He believes new Chairman Gary Gensler is using the approval process to gain more oversight over crypto exchanges. “Gensler wants to see regulation there, and if that happens, it seems like that would be what the SEC needs in order to approve a bitcoin ETF,” he said.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cryptocurrency

Elon Musk's Tweet Radically Changed the Crypto Game. Here's What You Need to Know.

Cryptocurrency

How to Mitigate Risk in the Crypto Market

Cryptocurrency

Today's Cryptomining Craze Is Just Like the 1800s Gold Rush. Here's How to Stake Your Claim.