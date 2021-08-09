Leadership Skills

This Is How Collaboration Strengthens Your Leadership

You don't have to go it alone; surrounding yourself with a strong, supportive community can actually help you go farther.
Next Article

Free Book Preview: Unstoppable

Get a glimpse of how to overcome the mental and physical fatigue that is standing between you and your full potential.
CEO, M3Linked
home
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Leadership is a critical component to the success of any business, and one of the most effective ways to blaze a trail that others will follow is to collaborate with them. Working with others is a message that executives and managers consistently push to employees because it’s clear that a company is stronger when everyone is working together toward one shared goal.

CEOs and c-suite executives should apply those same standards. We are all stronger leaders when we collaborate with other leaders. There are a few reasons why collaboration fuels strong leadership. 

The more people you know, the more valuable you are to others

Imagine how you’d be positioned if you developed a business relationship with  just to pick two well-known leaders at random  Amazon founder Jeff Bezos or Mary Barra, the CEO of General Motors. Beyond the cool factor, you would know that if you encountered a business setback and needed to turn to your extensive contact list, you would have two particularly formidable allies in your corner.

Connections are the start of relationships, and relationships generate power. You can accomplish more faster and more effectively because you know people. And if those people like and want to help you, all the better. 

Relationship building can sound callous when discussed that way, and I don’t mean it to be. Fostering connections may create power and make you a stronger leader, but it is also an opportunity  for both parties  to affect positive change in the lives of others.

Related: Why Collaboration Is Essential to Entrepreneurship

Your community gives you credibility

Our reputations are as valuable as money. The more credible and trusted you are among your employees and customers, the more effective you will be as their leader.

By nature, people tend to trust the wisdom of the crowd. When your employees, customers and members of the public recognize that you’re plugged in to your industry and your community, you’re more likely to be listened to.

We ask for references for a job partly for that reason. It isn’t just about asking about a potential employee; employers want to see if a potential hire is connected enough to produce names of people who will vouch for them.

The professionals you surround yourself with enhance your brand  and give you credibility. Being part of something bigger than yourself automatically adds to your reputation (your brand). And it all points back to being able to influence others as a leader.

Related: 6 Tactics to Improve Collaboration for Remote Teams

The more connections you have, the more you people you can help

With each opportunity to help others, the reach of your business widens. The wider your reach, the more people you can impact as a leader. This is a powerful opportunity to be a catalyst for change in your community and help others become strong leaders too  leaders who will make a difference in the world. Leading by example and inspiring others with your passion are two of the best ways to shape future leaders.

Even as you’re helping people, though, you will always be helping your own business.

Consider what your business went through during the pandemic  and what it still may be enduring. If you had a strong support team of c-level executives around the country, odds are, when the lockdowns and stay-at-home orders were first being issued, you were turning to each other. Having a go-to group of trusted advisors allowed you to survive an unprecedented crisis, and if you didn’t have that, you probably struggled far more than the business leaders who had a diverse group of colleagues to rely on.

During times of uncertainty is when we most need a trusted group of professionals whom we respect and trust. We launched M3Linked during the early days of the pandemic, and I'm convinced that while it was the worst of times globally, it was the best of times for an entrepreneur-development community. When we couldn’t get within six feet of one another is when we needed each other more than ever; that made me acutely aware of the value of being well-connected.

Related: 'The Alignment Factor': Collaboration Is the Backbone of Alignment

These are still uncertain times. The value of a brain trust of people you can rely on can never be underestimated. And there’s something powerful in being able to tell your team, “I know who to call.”

Our connections are invaluable assets. In fact, they are essential. You’ll waste less time, or maybe no time at all, if you have a stable of experts to turn to when you’re facing a challenge. So, yes, if you want to lead, lead. But find somebody you can follow first. 

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Leadership Skills

Become a Better Business Manager and Improve Your Leadership Skills with This 50-Hour Training

Leadership Skills

Become a Better Business Leader With These Principles From Successful CEOs and Executive Coaches

Leadership Skills

Get Expert Coaching on Leading a Company Through a Crisis for $40