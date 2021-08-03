Cloud Computing

Any Business That Wants to Scale Should Know AWS

Help your business by better understanding AWS and the cloud.
Image credit: Marvin Meyer/Unsplash

In today's digital world, any business that hopes to scale needs to have a firm fluency in cloud technology. That especially means in Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world's leading cloud provider. Whether you're just looking for a way to institute a cloud architecture in your business or you're ready to start rapidly scaling, The 2021 Ultimate AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Exam Prep Bundle will elevate your IT engineering abilities so you won't have to outsource. Plus, it's on sale for an extra 60 percent off for a limited time during our Semi-Annual Sale.

This seven-course bundle includes more than 70 hours of training from leading corporate training entities Total Seminars (4.7/5-star instructor rating) and Integrity Training (4.2/5 rating).

Over the course material, you'll understand the terminology and concepts related to the AWS platform, learn how to navigate the AWS Management Console, explore key AWS security measures, and learn about foundational, database, and management services. Additionally, you'll learn how to migrate resources, workloads, databases, and users to the cloud using Cloud Endure and other migration tools offered by AWS.

From there, you'll start to explore AWS's more advanced capabilities. You'll learn how to deploy a Node.js application using DynamoDB, deep dive into EC2 Instances and EBS Volumes, learn how to auto-scale policies, build DevOps pipelines with AWS CodeStar, switch IDE using AWS Cloud9, and much, much more. From streamlining processes to visualizing data, you'll get a comprehensive AWS education.

Beyond these skills, you'll also get on the certification track for a number of AWS certifications that will help demonstrate and reinforce your abilities. These exams include AWS Solutions Architect Associate, AWS Certified Database (DBS-C01), and more.

Become a cloud expert to help your business scale. Right now, The 2021 Ultimate AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Exam Prep Bundle is on sale for just $14 when you use promo code ANNUAL60 at checkout.

