Entrepreneurs Should Invest in Their Oral Hygiene

Make better first impressions with a better electric toothbrush.
Entrepreneurs Should Invest in Their Oral Hygiene
Image credit: AquaSonic

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In the entrepreneurial world, you hear crazy statistics all the time. But how about this one: Thirty-one percent of Americans fail to brush their teeth more than once a day. That is... something.

When you're traveling the world for business or pulling all-nighters to get through a major project, it's easy to let your oral hygiene go by the wayside. But you're sure to pay for it at your next visit to the dentist. Brushing your teeth isn't that hard, but it's even easier to get into a positive, healthy habit with the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush & Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads.

Your teeth deserve more than a $2 CVS toothbrush, but not all of us are willing to shell out hundreds on a souped-up electric brush. The AquaSonic threads the needle perfectly. It's capable of removing up to ten times more plaque than a traditional brush while gently caressing your gums, giving you a comprehensive cleaning at a fraction of the cost of other electric brush brands. In as little as one week, you'll see a stark improvement in your gum health.

The AquaSonic has a 40,000 VPM motor that provides a deep clean that also dissolves stains and whitens your teeth. With soften, whiten, massage, and cleaning modes, you can customize your cleaning for any teeth sensitivity. Plus, with this deal, you'll also get a travel case and eight brush heads, allowing you to save on brush head replacements in the future.

Get into a better oral hygiene routine, both at home and while you're traveling. Normally $139, you can get the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush & Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads for 71 percent off at just $39.99 for a limited time. That's over $100 less than most leading brands.

Prices subject to change.

