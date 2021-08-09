News and Trends

NBA Foundation To Give $6 Million in Grants to 22 Recipients

The grant recipients, named as part of the NBA Foundation's third grant round on the one-year anniversary of its incorporation, will continue the foundation's efforts to reduce the racial wealth gap in the U.S.
NBA Foundation To Give $6 Million in Grants to 22 Recipients
Image credit: Jeenah Moon | Getty Images

2 min read
This story originally appeared on Black Enterprise

The National Basketball Association Foundation will give $6 million in grants to 22 organizations so they can create employment opportunities and drive greater economic empowerment for Black youth.

The grant recipients, named as part of the NBA Foundation’s third grant round on the one-year anniversary of its incorporation on Aug. 6, 2020, will continue the foundation’s efforts to reduce the racial wealth gap in the U.S.

During its first year, the NBA Foundation awarded 40 grants totaling $11 million to nonprofit organizations.

The grants have helped enhance national and local organizations in alignment with the NBA Foundation’s mission to provide skills training, mentorship, coaching, and job pipeline development for high school, college-aged, and mid-career individuals in communities across the U.S. and Canada.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our one-year anniversary by awarding 22 deserving organizations with new grants that will further their efforts and our shared mission to create short- and long-term opportunities for Black young people,” said Greg Taylor, NBA Foundation’s executive director. “The commitment shown by NBA players, teams, and governors in our inaugural year has been inspiring, and we look forward to deepening our efforts and operating with intention to reach more youth in additional cities in the years to come, ultimately helping to close the racial wealth gap.”

The grant recipients include New Door VenturesThe Center for Teen EmpowermentAll Star CodeSponsors for Educational OpportunityWomen’s Housing and Economic Development CorporationJust the Beginning, and the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan. 

The NBA, its teams, and its players have made significant charitable contributions to Black causes in the last year. All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook joined forces with Hennessy earlier this summer to help BIPOC communities. The NBA Player’s Union refurbished the famed Rucker Park in Harlem and the NBA also announced the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Award, which Carmelo Anthony won last season.

