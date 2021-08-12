Computer Science

Get a Comprehensive Computer Science Education in One Place

From programming to software testing, discover today's most important computer science technologies online.
Image credit: Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Entrepreneur Store
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Computer programming is one of the most important business skills you can learn nowadays. In an extremely digital world, it's helpful to have a comprehensive computer science education to help you do everything from streamline your web services to improve the way your business operates. If you're in the market for a comp-sci education, check out The 2021 All-in-One Computer Science Certification Bundle, on sale now for just $34.99.

This 11-course bundle includes more than 100 hours of training from some of the web's best instructors, including Rob Percival (4.5/5-star instructor rating), Umar Lone (4.5/5 rating), and Tony Staunton (4.2/5 rating).

The massive bundle is practically an undergraduate computer science education distilled into a single bundle. You'll cover a huge array of computing topics from web development and software engineering to GUI programming, software testing, and much more. An overview of the programming languages you'll cover:

  • Java and JavaScript
  • C++
  • Ruby on Rails
  • Python 3

Beyond these languages, you'll also delve into some of today's most innovative and important technologies. You'll explore applied probability and statistics for computer science and machine learning, software testing with Sikuli, Selenium, and JUnit, web development with jQuery, AngularJS, and ReactJS, and much more. You'll also learn how to build chatbots with Google DialogFlow and build Amazon Alexa voice apps from scratch. It's the kind of blend of traditional stalwarts and cutting-edge technologies that will give you a comprehensive computer science education that you can immediately apply to your business and projects.

Learn some of today's most valuable technologies and see how they can help you better run your business. Right now, The 2021 All-in-One Computer Science Certification Bundle is on sale for a limited time for just $34.99.

Prices subject to change.

