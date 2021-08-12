Entrepreneurial Life

The vacations we don't take and the price we pay

Extreme fatigue in your employees can cause serious damage to your organization and lose important talent for your business.
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When was the last date you took a vacation? Did you know that not taking a break also has consequences? The Mexican startup Worky, a cloud solution for the management of human capital, carried out a study in which it warned that the lack of work rest eventually takes a toll, either in productivity, absenteeism, accidents or turnover .

"Extreme fatigue in your employees, even the most efficient, motivated and talented, those who have the shirt on well, can leave your organization if another company offers more vacation days," warned Sophia Brizuela, Head of People at Worky.

How many vacation days do you have?

The startup conducted a survey among more than 100 Mexican companies in the country in which it found that only 54.5% of those interviewed stated that they had taken vacations during this year, while 46% had not even enjoyed this benefit . It also revealed that almost half (48.5%) of those surveyed say they receive only the six vacation days required by law from their employers, while a third (33%) offer between 7 and 10 days.

In Mexico the law establishes that a worker has six days of paid vacation for the first year worked , while in the countries of the old continent, workers have at least 22 days of vacation in the same period.

The list with the most days off in Latin America is headed by Brazil, where they enjoy 24 days, Argentina, with 12; Colombia, with 15. The United States has 10 vacation days by law.

A luxury or necessity?

Contrary to what could be assumed, only 18.8% of workers ask for their vacation in summer . 25% do so in the Christmas season, the other participants take advantage of other seasons.

In this regard, Maya Dadoo, CEO and founder of Worky warned that, “vacation time is so important that companies should require (or at least strongly suggest) employees to make use of this benefit. The vacation break brings immediate benefits for the company , and is undoubtedly good for the physical and mental health of its employees. Holidays are not a luxury, they are a necessity ”, he commented.

The price of not taking a vacation

According to a study published by the Mexican Association in Human Resources Management (AMEDIRH), fatigue due to work stress in your team can cost you the equivalent of 5% of your organization's payroll. Also, naturally, an exhausted employee can make burnout mistakes in their day-to-day life.

According to a recent study by the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health, working 55 hours a week or more reduces the cognitive functions of employees, affecting everything from their vocabulary to their logical reasoning.

In Mexico, the lack of vacations generates significant damage. Even before the pandemic, in 2019, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) reported that 75% of the workforce suffered from work-related stress fatigue.

Key to talent retention

“Vacation breaks are often minimized in our country, despite the fact that it is essential for well-being. But speaking in purely pragmatic terms, in a market characterized by a shortage of talent, vacations can be a key element for the retention and loyalty of your most qualified employees, ”says Maya Dadoo.

The expert recommends automating the application and control process, as this helps ensure that vacation policies are clear and democratic. "Like other HR processes, digitizing requests and approvals saves time not only for HR professionals, but also for managers and their teams," he adds.

The consequences of not having an adequate vacation plan and control generates high turnover, which has a financial impact on companies. Take into account that the integral cost associated with the replacement of a worker of a medium position can mean up to 400% of the monthly salary of the position, according to Deloitte.

