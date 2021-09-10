11 Mindset Traits of Successful Entrepreneurs

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If there's one thing the pandemic has taught us, it’s that there’s no certainty on the time that we’re employed. I’ve seen companies shut down while others were forced to let go of even their most valuable employees to keep the company alive.

But at the same time, being out on your own and starting your own business is more than just saying “I’m running my own business and being my own boss”. You need to have that entrepreneurial mindset that will allow you to succeed in this day and age.

And no, you don’t have to be a graduate of any fancy business school or go through a lot of seminars and conferences to have that mindset. You just need to reflect and get to know yourself first.

How do you know if you have that entrepreneurial mindset? If you have more than one of these traits, then you may have it.

1. The ability to maintain a positive attitude

When it comes to running a business, it pays to have a positive attitude. The way you act around challenges and obstacles will reflect on the way you do business. This also affects how your employees will see you.

If you cringe the moment you face a setback, your employees and the people around you will not have that much confidence in you. Having a positive attitude allows you to tackle problems and obstacles head on without a clouded judgment brought about by negative emotions.

2. The openess to anything

Businesses are unpredictable, just like in real life. You have to be prepared for what’s to come, whether you think they’re likely to happen to you or not. As an entrepreneur, you need to be able to take everything and roll with the punches. You need to be able to adapt to the changing environment of businesses. A good example here is being able to transition to an online business model to continue selling your products amidst the crisis.

3. The curiosity of a child

Businesses run on intricate cogs and wheels, and it’s always a wonder to see how different parts of the business work. When you investigate how things work and how to look at things from a different perspective, you tend to become curious and inquisitive. This curiosity and sense of inquisitiveness will allow you to come up with varying solutions to your business problems, even before they happen.

Related: 10 Ways to Develop a Success-Oriented Mindset

4. Persuasion is a natural thing for you

Being able to persuade people into buying your products is one thing, but persuading your employees that your solutions are effective is another.

That’s why it’s important for any entrepreneur to have this ability to persuade people, whether it’s about a sale or proposing a solution to a problem. You see, the key to persuading people is to be an effective communicator, and it’s more than just selling to people.

When you’re an effective communicator, you know how to drive your point across. You know how to deliver your message on more than one platform, be it on your social media page, your YouTube channel or even your blog.

5. Creativity

In line with problem-solving comes your ability to come up with ways to solve a problem from more than one angle. But creativity is also an important factor in how you innovate your products and services.

When entrepreneurs are creative, they go way beyond what they want to sell or what they want to solve. Remember, some of the most successful businesses and companies in the world didn’t start out from just one product.

6. You’re motivated on your own

One of the best examples of a motivated entrepreneur is Elon Musk. Apart from having all of the signs listed above and on this article, he’s known to be a highly driven entrepreneur, so much so that he works long hours during the week to get things done. Look at how SpaceX and Tesla have rebounded from one failure to another and still managed to become successful.

Being hardworking isn’t enough, but as an entrepreneur, you need to be self-motivated even when all seems lost. Self-motivation is also affected by your positive thinking. The more you think that you can power through the problem, the easier it is for you to motivate yourself.

Related: 8 Mindset Shifts Entrepreneurs Must Make to Achieve Their Ultimate Goal

7. Resiliency and tenacity

Businesses are never without their times of hardship and difficulties, even moreso with this pandemic. If you just started your business and you’ve been greeted by the pandemic, then you know what I’m talking about. There’s always going to be one of those days where all seems lost, but if you think about quitting — don’t.

Take the time to rest, recharge and get back on your feet to try once more. Tenacity and resiliency in the face of adversity are your two biggest driving forces to succeeding in any industry. Just look at Elon Musk, Steve Jobs, Bill Gates and Ray Kroc. If they gave up at any point in their entrepreneurial journey, they wouldn’t be the people they are now.

8. Taking ownership for everything that happens

Accountability is often a trait that gets ignored or forgotten by a lot of business owners. As a business owner, you have to understand that everything is, and will be, your fault.

It’s you who’s going to give the go-signal to do this and that. It’s you who’s going to decide what to do and what not to do.

Ownership of your actions means you’re not only taking possession of the business, but also the responsibilities that go along with it. When you recognize and own up to the happenings of a business, you become more driven to make your business more successful.

9. Receptiveness for anything

It’s tough persuading people about the vision and idea for your business, but it’s another thing to be receptive to ideas from other people. As an entrepreneur, you have to be receptive to feedback and criticisms towards your business.

A good entrepreneur is always open to new ideas and criticism because they want the business to succeed. They won't always figure things out on their own, so it pays to have a few people from the outside looking in providing feedback.

10. The passion to continue and help

I have never met a business owner who isn't passionate about their business. In this day and age, it’s all about being able to help people and making a difference in their lives. This is why some businesses are built around this passion to help people. When you are passionate, you are genuinely motivated to come up with solutions and ideas for your industry and for the people around you.

When your business is built around passion, then it will continue to use that as its fuel to continue. So long as you’re driven to make things work in order to pursue the greater cause, your business should do fine.

11. The ability to walk in another man’s shoes

Empathy is often a trait that gets overlooked by business owners. I’ve met a handful of them who don’t really know what’s going within his or her workforce because they don’t take the time to do so.

I remember one story about an HR officer reprimanding one of the employees for not performing as expected. Every week, this HR officer called this employee for a meeting and reminded him about his shortcomings. He never came up with a solution to help this man because he didn’t take the time to do so.

It was only when another HR officer stepped in and handled this crisis that the company finally knew why this man was doing terribly. It turns out that this man lost his wife in divorce and kids in a custody battle. He was also homeless and living in a friend’s house. The HR officer then recommended that he take a few weeks off to sort things out and he came back with a renewed vigor to work.

You see, business owners who are empathic about their employees will never go under because this is a passion of theirs. You just can’t expect your business to survive if you don’t help your employees.

The bottom line

Times are tough for any entrepreneur, and one of the keys to surviving is their mindset. If you think you have any of these signs within you, then you’re going to be a fine entrepreneur. If you have the passion and drive to become better and help people become better, then your business will continue to thrive.

Related: The Mindset That Sets Apart Great Leaders