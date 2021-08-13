News and Trends

Richard Branson's $300 Million Stake Dump Torpedoes Virgin Galactic Shares

Branson sold some of his Virgin Galactic ownership in order to fund other ventures.
Next Article
Richard Branson's $300 Million Stake Dump Torpedoes Virgin Galactic Shares
Image credit: Patrick T. Fallon | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
1 min read

Shares of Virgin Galactic fell 3% in premarket trading Friday after founder Sir Richard Branson sold an additional portion of his ownership in the space company. Through Virgin Investments, he sold 10.4 million shares at prices between $25.75 and $34.39, per a Thursday SEC filing, casting off a total worth of $300 million. 

The move, which was designed to help him fund his other ventures, resulted in the 3% drop from Virgin Galactic’s previous close of $25.94 per share.

Virgin Group is still the largest single shareholder in Virgin Galactic, though this stake sale is the third Branson has undertaken since Virgin Galactic went public through a SPAC in 2019. In July, just after Branson’s initial space flight, the company announced in a regulatory filing that entered into an agreement to sell up to $500 million in stock at market prices.

Prior to going public, Virgin Galactic raised more than $1 billion in investments

Related: 4 Mindset Shifts Creative Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Richard Branson
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee