The Effect Freelancing Has On Your Mental Health

August 29, 2021 5 min read

Being a freelancer isn’t for the weak: We’re thick-skinned, hardworking, know what works best outside of the typical office and take on multiple projects while making our own schedule.

However, these quick-deadline traits can lead to quicker burnout, which requires taking a step back and focusing on our overall wellbeing. As someone who's struggled with my own mental health since 2019, I've been able to collect some insight into re-booting your brain so as to better make a buck.

Five signs of decline

Getting agitated or losing interest in the things that once interested you: Whether work you once loved is either not getting done or is most likely taking longer to get done because of a new lack of interest? It's a red flag. Acting out or shutting down for no reason: This behavior is most likely tied to a mood disorder like what I myself have. Typically at work, either in the office or freelancing, we're expected to communicate like adults and not like big babies. Isolating from everyone: This is most likely tied to depression, and with SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) being more prominent in the seasons with less light such as fall and winter, depression can worsen over time. We can't force people who isolate to want to talk to us on the outside — what we can do is offer support and be there for the other person when they're ready to communicate. Partaking in risky behaviors: Is a loved one all of a sudden being overly provocative, borrowing and spending money in excess without the intention of ever repaying or unable to sleep? Those are signs of potential bipolar disorder. Go see a psychiatrist and don't rely on me, someone that actually has this ailment, to diagnose you. Mania can only get worse if left untreated. Disassociating: This is basically a term for disconnecting from reality. I wouldn't go far to classify disassociating as a full-on mental break, but for some people, that might be the case.

Mental health options as a freelancer: