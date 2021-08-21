Learn Today's Most Up-to-Date App Development Skills

August 21, 2021 2 min read

Computers have taken over the workforce. There is perhaps no more important or in-demand skill in the modern workforce than knowing how to code. While you can certainly succeed without any coding knowledge, as an entrepreneur, it's valuable to be on the cutting edge. If you're interested in diversifying your skill set and having the skills necessary to propel your business into the future, learning to code is a major boon.

This 9-course bundle has a special focus on React, the efficient and flexible JavaScript library used for building user interfaces. Giants like Instagram, Facebook, Netflix, and Imgur all use React because it plays a key part in building professional, well-functioning apps. Over more than 50 hours of training will get you up to speed on some of today's most up-to-date web development techniques using React, Redux, and JavaScript.

You'll start out with an 18-hour React and Redux course, learning how to lay out a web app in a logical way and use JSX, a pre-processor that adds XML syntax to JavaSCript. From there, you'll build a single-page app using React Router and learn how to code in ES6 and JavaScript. From there, you'll continue to progress by building real projects from scratch. You'll understand how to build mobile apps with React and Expo, explore projects in React JS and React Native, and discover how to test React apps with the React Testing Library. By the end of the courses, you'll have a wealth of hands-on experience building web apps with one of today's most important technologies.

