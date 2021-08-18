News and Trends

Give Them the Gold Medal! Watch These Robots Backflip and Balance Beam in Sync in Fascinating Video

Boston Dynamics and Atlas have put two robots on a Parkour mission.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
2 min read

Whether we’re ready for it or not, it’s become clear that robots and their roles in mainstream society are the way of the future.

From major companies already implementing the technology into warehouses, to others developing ways that the automated technology can help streamline operations and other hands-on jobs, its impossible to deny that the advancements that the robotics world has seen are anything less than impressive.

Perhaps at the forefront of this wave is Boston Dynamics, an engineering and robotics company focusing on robotic design that prioritizes “advanced mobility, dexterity and intelligence,” whose video of a dancing robot went viral on Twitter last month.

On August 17, the company debuted a new video of two Atlas robots going through a Parkour course.

In the video, the robots leap, jump, vault, balance on a balance beam and even backflip flawlessly.

Related: "Creepy" Video of Robots Dancing Causes Internet Frenzy -- And Even Elon Musk is Weighing In

During one point in the execution, when one of the robots was supposed to pump its fist into the air, it begins to stumble a bit, stumping the Dynamics team and forcing it to work on swapping in another pre-programmed behavior for that part in the sequence.

“The perfectionism on display here is admirable,” wrote Calvin Hennick in a blog post for Boston Dynamics. “One gets the sense that this sort of attention to detail is what has produced robots that are capable of completing such a futuristic, impossible-seeming routine.”

The decision to make a Parkour routine was a logical one for the Atlas team, as the activity allows for ample and wide-ranging movement and behaviors for the robots to partake in themselves.

“I think that’s one of the joys of robotics, that we’re solving really hard problems, and with that comes the inevitable frustrations along the way,” explains Scott Kuindersma, Atlas team lead at Boston Dynamics. "I find it hard to imagine a world 20 years from now where there aren’t capable mobile robots that move with grace, reliability, and work alongside humans to enrich our lives. But we’re still in the early days of creating that future. I hope that demonstrations like this provide a small glimpse of what’s possible.”

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee