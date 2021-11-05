Ecommerce Is the New Normal. Here's What That Means for Entrepreneurs

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Among the many behavioral shifts that have occurred as a result of the pandemic, one of the biggest — at least from a business perspective — has been the swift takeover of ecommerce in consumers’ lives. Online shopping quickly became a must-have for many during the early days of Covid-19. Now, even as more people begin to return to some semblance of normalcy in their everyday lives, online shopping won’t be fading into the background any time soon.

Indeed, there’s evidence to suggest that ecommerce will dominate the sales landscape even when Covid-19 is in the rearview mirror. Ecommerce continues to outperform more traditional sales channels for companies in a variety of industries, leading many experts to proclaim that the popularity of digital commerce is officially here to stay.