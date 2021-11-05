Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Ecommerce Is the New Normal. Here's What That Means for Entrepreneurs

3 strategies to strengthen your ecommerce approach to meet changing customer expectations.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Among the many behavioral shifts that have occurred as a result of the pandemic, one of the biggest — at least from a business perspective — has been the swift takeover of ecommerce in consumers’ lives. Online shopping quickly became a must-have for many during the early days of Covid-19. Now, even as more people begin to return to some semblance of normalcy in their everyday lives, online shopping won’t be fading into the background any time soon.

Indeed, there’s evidence to suggest that ecommerce will dominate the sales landscape even when Covid-19 is in the rearview mirror. Ecommerce continues to outperform more traditional sales channels for companies in a variety of industries, leading many experts to proclaim that the popularity of digital commerce is officially here to stay.

Continue reading this article -- and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5!

3 months free with code ZENDESK

Presented by zendesk

3 months free with code ZENDESK

More About E-commerce

E-commerce

How to Launch an E-Commerce Brand

Entrepreneur Store
Future of Entrepreneurship

There's a New, Easier Way to Get Funding for Your E-commerce Business

StackCommerce

StackCommerce

E-commerce

The Future of Online Shopping Is 'Buy Now, Pay Later'

Entrepreneur Staff
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

American Girl Dolls, Risk, Sand Make It to Toy Hall of Fame

Finance

These Are The Ten Top Muni New Jersey Funds

Aman Jain

News and Trends

Employers Who Break Biden's Incoming Vaccine Rules Could Be Fined $13,600 Per Employee and Another $136,000 for 'Willful Violation'

Tom Porter

Read More