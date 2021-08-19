Lonely Fans: Adult Content Creators Banned From Posting Sexually Explicit Content on OnlyFans

August 19, 2021 2 min read

, the subscription based company that has amassed a substantial amount of adult content creators, has made a massive move in updating its content guidelines.

Translation: Sexually-explicit conduct will be now be banned from the site.

“These changes are to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers,” OnlyFans said in a statement provided to Entrepreneur.

The company, which currently hosts over 2 million creators and caters to 130 million users, approved 114,065 new creator accounts last month out of the 279,222 requests that were submitted.

The new policy will go into effect October 1, 2021 and will still allow for nude content to be posted so long as it abides by the company’s Acceptable Use Policy.

Per the site’s terms, nudity will be allowed so long that it is not public nudity that is being shot in a location where public nudity is deemed illegal.

Pornographic content and video will no longer be permitted for posting.

“In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines,” Onlyfans told Entrepreneur.

The company said that it will be releasing more details on the policy update soon as it continues to moderate and help creators through the change and process.

The site has seen over $5 million in creator revenue since its inception in 2016.