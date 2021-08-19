Mexico

UNAM and Tec de Monterrey create a consortium to promote entrepreneurship in Mexico

Through this collaboration, the two study houses also seek to support research and technology transfer in the country.
UNAM and Tec de Monterrey create a consortium to promote entrepreneurship in Mexico
Image credit: Cortesía Tec de Monterrey
David Garza Salazar, rector del Tec de Monterrey y Enrique Graue Wiechers, rector de la UNAM.

4 min read
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Enrique Graue Wiechers , rector of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM); and David Garza Salazar , rector and executive president of Tecnológico de Monterrey, led the ceremony for the Renewal of the Collaboration Agreement and Launch of the UNAM - TEC Consortium for Research, Technology Transfer and Entrepreneurship, to strengthen the scientific and technological ecosystem of the country.

The Consortium, considered in the renewal of the Collaboration Framework Agreement signed by both institutions in May 2016, is created to solve the main social and business challenges. In addition, through this alliance, strategies will be generated for investment in the maturation of high-impact technological developments and their different outlets in the communities.

Enrique Graue Wiechers, rector of UNAM and David Garza Salazar, rector of Tecnológico de Monterrey / Image: Courtesy ITESM

Thanks to this new figure, these universities will strengthen their ties and generate a synergy of the highest level between the research teams and students from the two houses of study. In turn, this will allow the creation of new and better work schemes, and advance in issues related to science and technology at the service of society, through joint work and the integration of university binomials from the UNAM-TEC communities.

“Let's stop talking about the triple propeller models, - undoubtedly necessary - let's put the jet fuel and turn on the jet propulsion. Mexico cannot wait to theorize more and that is why we are here with the presence of the representatives of FEMSA and CEMEX, business groups of great relevance that, together with all the innovative private initiative, will be the key catalysts for the success of this project ”, said the rector Enrique Graue Wiechers.

For his part, David Garza Salazar, commented that this day represents an important milestone, because through this agreement, it will contribute to the country moving towards a knowledge economy, a topic that has already been talked about for more than a decade , but where not enough progress has yet been made.

“The renewal of our commitment to collaboration and the launch of this Consortium is undoubtedly a step forward that puts our creativity and talent at the service of society. It is our duty to add our capacities in all areas, and that more actors from research, education, the economy and the government join in, to make possible the positive evolution of our country towards the knowledge economy ”, added Garza Salazar .

At the event, it was highlighted that, with the 20 million pesos as initial capital contributed by UNAM and Tec de Monterrey, the first projects will be financed, in addition that the Mexican companies FEMSA and CEMEX signed the Memorandums of Understanding to be the first two companies to join the Consortium.

In this way, the National Autonomous University of Mexico and the Tecnológico de Monterrey will promote agendas that allow the growth of the research and technological entrepreneurship ecosystem in the country. In addition, thanks to this initiative, the two best ranked universities in Mexico will leave a historical precedent so that in the future there will be more and better alliances between academia and industries.

