Apple Employees Reportedly Won't Return to Office Until Next Year

August 20, 2021

employees aren’t likely to get back into their offices until next year, according to a new report in Bloomberg. The original plan would have seen them back to in-person work in October, but a surge in COVID-19 cases has put that on pause, at least for now.

This is not the first alteration to the plan, either. Last month, Apple bumped the return-to-office date from September to October.

According to a memo obtained by Bloomberg, leadership told employees that they’ll get confirmation of the re-opening deadline one month before they’re expected to be at their offices.

There will be, per the memo, opportunities for staffers to continue working from home. Apple is reportedly requesting that staff work in-person on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursday, but is giving them the option to work remotely on Wednesdays and Fridays.

That schedule is in line with what was planned for the fall before the re-opening date was reportedly pushed back, but when it was announced earlier this year, employees expressed their dismay.

A group of Apple staffers wrote a letter to CEO Tim Cook this summer saying there had been poor communication around the expectation for them to return to the office and that they wanted to continue remote work.