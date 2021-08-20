News and Trends

Apple Employees Reportedly Won't Return to Office Until Next Year

The original plan would have seen employees back to in-person work in October, but a surge in COVID-19 cases has put that on pause, at least for now. 
Next Article
Apple Employees Reportedly Won't Return to Office Until Next Year
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read

Apple employees aren’t likely to get back into their offices until next year, according to a new report in Bloomberg. The original plan would have seen them back to in-person work in October, but a surge in COVID-19 cases has put that on pause, at least for now. 

This is not the first alteration to the plan, either. Last month, Apple bumped the return-to-office date from September to October. 

According to a memo obtained by Bloomberg, leadership told employees that they’ll get confirmation of the re-opening deadline one month before they’re expected to be at their offices.

There will be, per the memo, opportunities for staffers to continue working from home. Apple is reportedly requesting that staff work in-person on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursday, but is giving them the option to work remotely on Wednesdays and Fridays. 

Related: Apple is Delaying its Office Return By at Least a Month

That schedule is in line with what was planned for the fall before the re-opening date was reportedly pushed back, but when it was announced earlier this year, employees expressed their dismay.

A group of Apple staffers wrote a letter to CEO Tim Cook this summer saying there had been poor communication around the expectation for them to return to the office and that they wanted to continue remote work. 

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee